Teyana Taylor’s baby number two is on the way and she will have a special delivery just like her big sister Junie!

The singer revealed in an interview with Nick Cannon that she plans on delivering her baby at home with the help of her doula, Erykah Badu.

After having her first child at home on accident, Taylor says she was unsure about going to the hospital the second time around.

“Even though the Junie situation is crazy it kinda put me in the comfort zone where I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital with this next baby,” she said.

Blackdoctor.org reports that Badu has assisted with 40 births since 2001 and keeps in contact with the babies who call her their “Badoula.”

Teyana Taylor recently released a video for “Wake Up Love” off her current album featuring her husband Iman where she first revealed her baby bump.

Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her Second Baby was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com