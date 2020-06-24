CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her Second Baby

Teyana Taylor’s baby number two is on the way and she will have a special delivery just like her big sister Junie!

The singer revealed in an interview with Nick Cannon that she plans on delivering her baby at home with the help of her doula, Erykah Badu.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

After having her first child at home on accident, Taylor says she was unsure about going to the hospital the second time around.

“Even though the Junie situation is crazy it kinda put me in the comfort zone where I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital with this next baby,” she said.

Blackdoctor.org reports that Badu has assisted with 40 births since 2001 and keeps in contact with the babies who call her their “Badoula.”

Teyana Taylor recently released a video for “Wake Up Love” off her current album featuring her husband Iman where she first revealed her baby bump.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Fine Fits: Every Time Teyana Taylor Brought The Sexy To Sweats And Jogger Pants [Photos]
10 photos

Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her Second Baby  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

erykah badu , teyana taylor

Videos
Latest
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.24.20
George Floyd D.C. Protest
Correctional Officers Of Color Claim They Were Barred…

Discrimination charges have been filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with…
06.23.20
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn't taking any chances following a spike in cases across the…
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…

TikTok teens are using their social media voices and they're loud.
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…

After Quaker Oats announced their rebrand of the famous breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima's family is upset about this change.
06.22.20
Video Shows NYPD Cop Choking Black Man Weeks…

A Queens man is caught on camera in a graphic encounter with the police.
06.22.20
Close