WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 25, 2020: First Firing Of Louisville Police — Black Lives Matter — Morehouse Awarded $40M

1. First Firing Of Louisville Police In The Murder Of Breonna Taylor

What You Need To Know:

Brett Hankison has been officially fired for his role in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

2. Black Lives Matter: LA’s Black DA Isn’t Holding Police Accountable In Shootings

What You Need To Know:

The first African American and first woman to hold the position of Los Angeles County District Attorney, is under fire by the L.A. chapter of Black Lives Matter.

3. Coronavirus Update: The IRS Accidentally Gave Money to Prison Inmates — Now They Want It Back

What You Need To Know:

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people in jail across the country, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help retrieve the money that the agency says was mistakenly sent. 

4. Appeals Court Orders Dismissal Of Case Against Trump Ally Michael Flynn

What You Need To Know:

Despite pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about a Russian investigation, former national security adviser Michael Flynn may be a free man.

5. Seven-Time National Chess Winner, Diamond Shakoor, Dreams of Becoming World Champion

What You Need To Know:

At the age of seven, Diamond Shakoor started learning the game of chess and one year later in 2009, became the youngest African American female to go undefeated in a Chess National competition.

