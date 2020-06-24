This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the best of Baltimore talent.
Meet JSB. Check out the rapper’s full interview with Nori Nori below.
See Also: Charm City Spotlight: Artists, Sign Up For A Chance To Be Featured
View this post on Instagram
@itsnorinori Interviewed International AfroBeats Entertainer @iamjsb100 … He hails from #Nigeria 🇳🇬 he is an entire vibe with his music and has a heart of giving!!! P.S. He wants to work with @djquicksilva *shameless plug 🔌 maybe we can make that happen. Enjoy the IG LIVE and check out @iamjsb100 music 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.
Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!Follow @magicbaltimore
Charm City Spotlight: JSB was originally published on 92q.com