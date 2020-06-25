CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational

Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder By Cops Case

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.

Elijah McClain Press Conference

Source: Andy Cross / Getty

The death of Colorado man Elijah McClain has been shrouded in mystery as details have been slowly emerging in the wake of calls for widespread police reform. McClain, who was Black, died after an encounter with police in Aurora and millions have signed a petition asking for the reopening of the investigation of what supporters are framing as a murder.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

McClain, a massage therapist who was 23 at the time of his death, was returning home from an Aurora gas station after buying cans of iced tea, was stopped by police after calls of suspicion from residents, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Gazette.

On August 24, 2019, police were called in the area McClain was due to him wearing a ski mask and moving his arms around, which friends later said that was most likely him dancing to music in his headphones. According to the Gazette, McClain was heading home from the gas station with four cans of iced tea on his person when police approached, put him in a chokehold, and held him to the ground for 15 minutes after vomiting and complaining of not being able to breathe.

McClain, a slight man, fell into a coma after suffering a heart attack, dying from his injuries on August 30. A Force Review Board said that in their findings, the chokehold technique used on McClain was legal. Adding to this, former Aurora Police Department Chief Nick Metz said, “When (police) saw (McClain), they told him to stop. He wouldn’t stop. Again, he was wearing a ski mask, it’s 10:30 p.m. at night in a residential area, so obviously, that creates some concern.”

A Change.org petition started by Piper Rundell has amassed nearly 3 million signees thus far and is aimed towards Adams County District Attorney Dave Young, along with Mayor Mike Coffman and the Aurora Police Department.

Photo:

Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder By Cops Case  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Elijah McClain

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Cowards Hang Images Of Slain Black Men From…

The images were removed by local activist King Rick and the Original Black Panthers group in Riverside Park.
06.26.20
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Close