CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil Duval Sued By His Baby Mama For Financial Assistance

That best life gonna have to be put on hold for a minute...

Source: Lil Duval attending the World Premiere of ‘Grow House’ at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Featuring: Lil Duval Where: Westwood, California, United States When: 17 Apr 2017 Credit: Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

Lil Duval might be living his best life but his sunny day is about to see a cloud or two as he’s being sued by his baby mama for lack of child support.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

According to Bossip the comedian/singer has been slapped with a lawsuit by Tornica Cheney who says that though the couple have a daughter together, Duval has been negligent in his responsibilities providing for their pre-teenager and wants him to pay up already.

Besides child support, the mom wants Lil Duval to pay for the girl’s health insurance, make her the beneficiary of a $1 million life insurance policy and pay for all of her out of pocket health care expenses, the court docs state.

The woman wants Duval to provide evidence of his income and assets in order to determine a child support figure but noted that the support amount should be higher because of his large income.

The recording artist and stand up comedian is notoriously private about his family life and hadn’t responded to the case as of Tuesday. No lawyer was listed as representing him.

While Duval has allegedly fell off when it comes to taking care of his seed, being that she’s already 12-years-old one would assume he’s been providing some sort of assistance until now.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the Rona messed up his paper flow like many other music artists and caused him to tighten up his pockets as of late. Still, gotta take care of your kids first, man. If you don’t then the courts certainly make you will.

Lil Duval Sued By His Baby Mama For Financial Assistance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lil Duval

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Cowards Hang Images Of Slain Black Men From…

The images were removed by local activist King Rick and the Original Black Panthers group in Riverside Park.
06.26.20
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Close