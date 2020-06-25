CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties To Racist Movie

The new attraction will be modeled after "The Princess and the Frog".

Royalty - Princess of Wales - Disney's Magic Kingdom, Florida

Source: Martin Keene – PA Images / Getty

Amid continued uprisings against systematic racism, Disney is the latest mega company grappling with how to address a racist history.

One move they’re taking is recreating their popular theme park ride Splash Mountain. According to a Thursday announcement, the attraction will be “completely reimagined” in light of its ties to a movie filled with racist tropes.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

According to CNN, the log flume ride was based on the 1946 movie “Song of the South,” which was notorious for racial stereotypes of Black people and romanticized portrayals of the antebellum South.

The movie is so controversial that Disney has kept it away from most public platforms for decades. They even keep it out of their extensive library for their new streaming service, Disney+.

Because Splash Mountain was connected to such a film, a Change.org petition surfaced online calling on Disney to change the ride’s theme from “Song of the South” to “The Princess and the Frog,” the movie featuring Disney’s first Black princess. The petition was signed by over 20,000 people.

“The classic log flume ride Splash Mountain is featured in Disneyland, Disney World and Tokyo Disneyland,” the petition read. “While the ride is considered a beloved classic it’s history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South.”

Splash Mountain has been a premiere ride at Disney parks since it was first created in 1989. Disney has taken heed to the demands of the petition and will implement the theme of “Th Princess and the Frog” at Disneyland park in California and Magic Kingdom park in Florida.

Disney said that the new ride, which the company has been developing since last year, will pick up from the “final kiss” scene from “Princess and the Frog” where Princess Tiana and her trumpet-playing alligator Louis take “a musical adventure.” The ride will feature “some of the powerful music from the film as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.”

“Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important,” Disney added on Thursday. “It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou.”

Recent protests against police violence and racial injustice across the country has spread to Hollywood in various ways. Movies like “Gone With The Wind” have been reevaluated or pulled because of their racial context. T.V. episodes that include blackface have been removed from streaming sites. Even a Hollywood 4 Black Lives campaign has ignited, calling for more anti-racist content and equity in the entertainment industry.

As far as the changes to Splash Mountain, Disney explained on Thursday, “It speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.” An opening date for the ride hasn’t been set yet but Disney said, “Imagineers will soon be able to conduct preliminary reviews and develop a timeline for when the attraction transformation can begin.” 

SEE ALSO:

Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties To Racist Movie  was originally published on newsone.com

disney

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Cowards Hang Images Of Slain Black Men From…

The images were removed by local activist King Rick and the Original Black Panthers group in Riverside Park.
06.26.20
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Close