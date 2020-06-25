CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Hennessy Launches Unfinished Business Program With $3M To Support Minority Entrepreneurs

We'll drink to that.

HENNESSY UNFINISHED BUSINESS PROGRAM

Source: HENNESSY / Hennessy

Many of the world’s favorite companies were built by the Black dollar. One spirits brand has recognized these facts and plans to give back in a big way.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

HENNESSY UNFINISHED BUSINESS PROGRAM

Source: HENNESSY / Hennessy

On Monday, June 22 Hennessy announced the launch of a new platform intended to help entrepreneurs during the new normal. “Unfinished Business” is a small business initiative helping Black, Asian American and Latinx small businesses power through the immediate financial challenges of COVID-19. The LVMH owned corporation detailed their mission in a formal press release.

“Hennessy has a history of supporting community and enriching culture, so in response to the global pandemic – which has disproportionately affected Blacks, Asian Americans, and Latinxs – this long-term initiative will support those hit hardest” it read. “Hennessy believes that rebuilding these businesses is essential to an equitable recovery and a more just economic and social future for communities of color”.

More details on the program below:

  • Partnerships with the Asian American Business Development Center, the Hispanic Federation and One Hundred Black Men will ensure capital is distributed at the community-level.
  • The initiative will provide ongoing access to information, educational content and other resources to safeguard business continuity during the crisis and beyond.
  • To encourage applicants, Hennessy enlisted filmmaker Haley Anderson to lift the voices of seven minority small business owners, describing the current challenges they face, as well as the systemic issues this crisis has exacerbated.
  • As an additional resource for small business owners, Hennessy will host IG Live sessions that offer commentary, advice and open Q&As with Unfinished Business partners, community experts, and more.

Eligible businesses can submit their applications through Wednesday, July 1 by visiting UnfinishedBusiness.US.

Photo: Hennessy

Hennessy Launches Unfinished Business Program With $3M To Support Minority Entrepreneurs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hennessy

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Cowards Hang Images Of Slain Black Men From…

The images were removed by local activist King Rick and the Original Black Panthers group in Riverside Park.
06.26.20
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Close