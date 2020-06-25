CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jill Scott Exposes Bed And Breakfast That Was Originally A Slave Plantation

Scott recalls a time visiting a plantation and getting an eerie feeling mid-tour.

2010 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Philly’s own Jill Scott goes to Instagram to share a story on her “Jill Scott Chronicles” series. Scott recalls a time visiting a plantation and getting an eerie feeling mid-tour. The tour guide brought Ms. Jill Scott to the dining area where there was a photo of a group of people and the tour guide told her that people didn’t seem to “smile back in the day”.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

At that moment the singer and actress started doing some of her own investigating.

 

By the end of her investigation, Jill Scott says the plantation site was being marketed as a cozy bed-and-breakfast. The Philly singer was taken back by what she experienced and decided to share her story.

We Won: Erykah Badu Vs. Jill Scott Instagram Live Battle Was All Love
15 photos

Jill Scott Exposes Bed And Breakfast That Was Originally A Slave Plantation  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Jill Scott

Videos
Latest
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Cowards Hang Images Of Slain Black Men From…

The images were removed by local activist King Rick and the Original Black Panthers group in Riverside Park.
06.26.20
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Close