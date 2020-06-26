CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 26, 2020: Elijah McClain’s Case Reopened — It’s Time To Talk — Historic NASA Renaming

1. BET Founder Robert Johnson Tells Black Lives Matter, The Time Is Now For An Independent Party

What You Need To Know:

Not impressed by the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate and acknowledging the tide of change, BET founder Bob Johnson, is advising the Black Lives Matter movement to form a separate political party.

2. The U.S. House Passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — But What’s Next?

Why You Need To Know:

The likelihood of this bill passing in the current form, is non-existent. However, the likelihood of working on compromise bill with Republicans  is even smaller, if that’s possible.

3. Coronavirus Update: It’s Time to Have ‘The Talk’ About Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

If you’re a regular reader of the What You Need to Know newsletter, then you know that since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve committed to providing helpful content to our readers every day, highlighting facts about the virus that has taken thousands of lives and continues to ravage our community. But news this week is especially disturbing.

4. Elijah McClain’s Death To Be Examined By Colorado Governor’s Office After He Died In Police Custody

What You Need To Know:

Following public outcry, including a petition with millions of signatures, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has ordered an investigation into the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain while in police custody.

5. NASA Names D.C. Headquarters After ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary Jackson

What You Need To Know:

Mary W. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer employed at NASA, is being honored by the agency for her role as a trailblazer in the field of science.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 26, 2020: Elijah McClain’s Case Reopened — It’s Time To Talk — Historic NASA Renaming  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

