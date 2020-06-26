Charm City Spotlight: Marlo

This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the best of Baltimore talent.
Meet Marlo. Check out the singer’s full interview with Nori Nori below.
It’s Black music month and we’re continuing to showcase the amazing talent in #Bmore !!!!! @marlomuziq is representing for the #Eastside he’s giving us the perfect #Vibes with his single!!! Be sure support him and check out his music!!!! His debut project is dropping August 24th. Get ready for #UNEXPECTED
