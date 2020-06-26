CLOSE
Charm City Spotlight
Charm City Spotlight: Marlo

This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the best of Baltimore talent.

Meet Marlo. Check out the singer’s full interview with Nori Nori below.

See Also: Charm City Spotlight: Artists, Sign Up For A Chance To Be Featured

Latest
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Cowards Hang Images Of Slain Black Men From…

The images were removed by local activist King Rick and the Original Black Panthers group in Riverside Park.
06.26.20
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
