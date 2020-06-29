CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Super Moves: Cam Newton Signs One Year Deal With The New England Patriots

Killa Cam back.

Cam Newton

Source: Adriana M. Barraza – WENN / WENN

It seems one of the league’s biggest talents might get another shot at a championship run. Cam Newton is taking his talents to Boston.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

As spotted on ESPN the Atlanta native has signed a deal with the New England Patriots. According to the report Superman has agreed to a one year contract that comes with a respectable bag but also an array of incentives that will reward him if he succeeds. It is rumored the deal will pay him 1 million dollars but the contract is worth about 7 million. Sources close to the organization allege that the club viewed the former MVP as a “low-risk, high-reward situation” when you consider his promising rehab efforts and the modest investment.

Cam took to his Instagram Story to confirm the new situation. “I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!! All praise to God!! Dropping new content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LETSgoPATS” he wrote. The move will find the former Carolina Panthers starter filling the slot of Tom Brady who announced he would be leaving New England and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. Brady seemingly showed his support of the move when the official NFL Instagram account formally announced the deal when he commented “@underarmour QBs” and two “100” emojis.

The NFL preseason commences in August.

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com

Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off The Field!
10 photos

Super Moves: Cam Newton Signs One Year Deal With The New England Patriots  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Cam Newton

Videos
Latest
George Floyd’s Murder Case Could Move To Whiter…

Moving George Floyd's case out of Minneapolis could mean less diverse jury pools that are more sympathetic to police officers,…
06.30.20
White Driver Screaming ‘I Hang Ni**ers’ At Black…

Former employers also speak out.
06.30.20
272 NYPD Officers File For Retirement After Black…

While people don't want to abolish the police force entirely, we would like to see resources go to other programs…
06.30.20
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…

Facebook is finally rolling a feature it has needed for a LONG TIME.
06.29.20
White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman On…

While Black people are fighting for equality all over the globe, reports of hate crimes and suspicious murders of young…
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Close