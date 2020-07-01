CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Three Baltimore Restaurants Close After Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

Close-Up Of Food On Table

Source: Mohamed Hanafy / EyeEm / Getty

It looks like the Coronavirus has spread to some of your favorite restaurants! Three restaurants in the Canton area here in Baltimore have closed after the companies say their employees tested positive for the virus. This comes just two weeks after restaurants were given the green light  to reopen for indoor dining.

WBALTV reports,

Cowboy Row, Looney’s Pub and Lee’s Pint and Shell all posted messages on their Facebook pages stating they had employees test positive for the coronavirus in the past week. Looney’s wrote on its Facebook page Saturday that one of their employees tested positive. Cowboy Row, which just opened its doors for the first time in early June, made the announcement Monday that one staff member had tested positive. Lee’s Pint and Shell made their announcement Wednesday morning, stating 3 employees tested positive.

Three Baltimore Restaurants Close After Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
KKKaren-Antics: White Woman Calls Cops On Black Family…

This time, "Permit Karen" caught the wrong one as the couple that was minding their business are a pair of…
07.02.20
Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter…

Another nurse calls her out by bringing attention to the "Black maternal mortality crisis."
07.01.20
‘A New Low’: Elijah McClain’s Family Reacts To…

Reports describe a shockingly insensitive act in the midst of protest.
07.01.20
George Floyd’s Murder Case Could Move To Whiter…

Moving George Floyd's case out of Minneapolis could mean less diverse jury pools that are more sympathetic to police officers,…
06.30.20
White Driver Screaming ‘I Hang Ni**ers’ At Black…

Former employers also speak out.
06.30.20
272 NYPD Officers File For Retirement After Black…

While people don't want to abolish the police force entirely, we would like to see resources go to other programs…
06.30.20
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…

Facebook is finally rolling a feature it has needed for a LONG TIME.
06.29.20
White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman On…

While Black people are fighting for equality all over the globe, reports of hate crimes and suspicious murders of young…
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Close