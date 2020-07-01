CLOSE
Celebrity News
Home

Here’s Why Everyone From April Reign To Khloe Kardashian Is Tweeting #MailedIt

Samantha Bee Mailed It Campaign

Source: Courtesy TBS / Courtesy TBS

Samantha Bee, host of TBS’ hit Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, is launching the #MailedIt Tweetathon, a call to action to save the United States Postal Service (USPS). The Tweetathon encourages people to tweet at President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin using #MailedIt. For every tweet with that hashtag, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will purchase a stamp from the USPS up to a total of 100,000–even if all that’s left are the ugly ones. The event launched today, July 1st which is National Postal Worker Day and will go until 11:59pm PST tonight.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The USPS, an independent federal agency with a sizable percentage of minorities in their workforce that you have probably never thought about except for when you’re waiting for your birthday check from your grandma to arrive, is projected to shut down permanently in October 2020 due to lack of funding. This past April, Bee released a Save the Post Office video, in which she talked about the importance of the USPS which we really can’t believe was necessary but apparently is. To support the USPS, she created a custom stamp and 140,000 were given out to fans of the show to support the initiative.

“The government is leveraging the pandemic to privatize mail deliveries,” said Samantha Bee. “President Trump and his team of vote suppressors don’t want your vote to count. He is adding the USPS to a long list of things he is afraid of, like books, stairs, and strong wind. I’m using my voice and resources to activate our fan base to enact real change because if we lose the post office I’m going to finally have to learn to use my email and I do NOT remember my password.”

This definitely looks like a dope campaign, check out some of the tweets your faves generated to help raise funds for the good ol’ P.O.

You can show your support for the USPS by using the hashtag #MailedIt and tweeting President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) and Secretary Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1).

Here’s Why Everyone From April Reign To Khloe Kardashian Is Tweeting #MailedIt  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
KKKaren-Antics: White Woman Calls Cops On Black Family…

This time, "Permit Karen" caught the wrong one as the couple that was minding their business are a pair of…
07.02.20
Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter…

Another nurse calls her out by bringing attention to the "Black maternal mortality crisis."
07.01.20
‘A New Low’: Elijah McClain’s Family Reacts To…

Reports describe a shockingly insensitive act in the midst of protest.
07.01.20
George Floyd’s Murder Case Could Move To Whiter…

Moving George Floyd's case out of Minneapolis could mean less diverse jury pools that are more sympathetic to police officers,…
06.30.20
White Driver Screaming ‘I Hang Ni**ers’ At Black…

Former employers also speak out.
06.30.20
272 NYPD Officers File For Retirement After Black…

While people don't want to abolish the police force entirely, we would like to see resources go to other programs…
06.30.20
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…

Facebook is finally rolling a feature it has needed for a LONG TIME.
06.29.20
White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman On…

While Black people are fighting for equality all over the globe, reports of hate crimes and suspicious murders of young…
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Close