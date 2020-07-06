An investigation is underway after a body was recovered in the Chesapeake Bay Sunday night.

According to police officers from the Department of Natural Resources, the body was found in the portion of the estuary in Queen Anne’s County.

This story is developing and we’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Body Recovered From Chesapeake Bay was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

