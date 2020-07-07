CLOSE
Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Role As A Transgender Man In A Upcoming Film

"As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories."

Halle Berry hasn’t had to apologize for much in her career, but she quickly had to say sorry following an interview where she spoke on a role she was considering taking.

The Acadamy Award-winning actress revealed during an Instagram Live interview with hairstylist Christin Brown that she was potentially going to take on the role of a transgender man in an upcoming movie role. She was immediately met with criticism and swift backlash from the transgender community and its allies for even considering the role. Berry also got called out for her misgendering of the character.

Monday evening (Jul.6), Halle took Twitter and quickly apologized for

“Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.”

“I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversations over the past few days, and I will continue to listen, educate, and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Berry was quickly praised for her swift apology, but some still pointed out the fact that she didn’t touch on the fact she misgendered the person she was considering playing.

But for the most part, reactions to her apology have been positive with people applauding her for recognizing she was wrong and taking action quickly.

Now, if only Scarlett Johansson was just as proactive when she got called out. The Black Widow actress faced backlash when she was initially cast for the role of trans mob boss Dante “Tex” Gill in the upcoming historical flick Rub & Tub. At the time she addressed the criticism by stating:

“You know, as an actor, I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job.”

She would later apologize in an interview with Vanity Fair back in November, claiming, “I wasn’t aware of that conversation — I was uneducated.”

Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Role As A Transgender Man In A Upcoming Film  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

