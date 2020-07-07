CLOSE
Charm City
B’More #PopUp: State’s Attorney’s Office Hosting Virtual Summer Series For City Youth

Bmore Pop Up Summer Series

Source: Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office / Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office

Calling all Baltimore City kids!

You’re invited to join State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and 92Q’s DJ Quicksilva at the B’More Pop Up Friday (July 10). Attendees will enjoy an evening full of fun including celebrity guests, giveaways, virtual dance parties and more!

“We plan to make this event as interactive as possible for participants, but our spaces are limited. We encourage young people to register early to secure their spot, and to bring their questions, so we can ensure as many participants as possible have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with some of their favorite musical artists,” said Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

It’s all part of weekly event that will run throughout the summer until August 28th. The event starts at 6 PM.

“During these times, it’s important to adapt and adjust yet still move forward. That’s exactly what State’s Attorney Mosby is doing with these virtual PopUps and I’m honored to be a part of it,” said DJ Quicksilva.

You must register for the event by clicking here.

B’More #PopUp: State’s Attorney’s Office Hosting Virtual Summer Series For City Youth  was originally published on 92q.com

