Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Former 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Missing In Boat Accident [WATCH]

Glee actress, Naya Rivera is missing in a possible drowning incident.  Sources say the disappearance came after her son was found on a boat alone. CNN reported that her four-year-old son said, “the child said they went swimming but the mother didn’t get back on the boat.”

Authorities say the child had on a life vest but the adult vest was still on the boat.

This story is still developing.

