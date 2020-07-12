CLOSE
Starz Announces ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Premiere In September

You just know Tariq is going to be acting up on campus.

Power Book 2 Ghosts

Source: Starz / Starz

You knew Power wasn’t going to let a pandemic, or a series finale, slow down its flow for too long. STARZ has announced that its new series Power Book II: Ghost will premiere in September.

SPOILERS ahead if you aren’t caught on Power. You’ve been warned.

As for the premise of the new series:

“Power Book II: Ghost” picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of “Power” as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that’s been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

B*tchass Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) is the star?! This series will definitely be getting hate-watched by many. Just saying.

The cast full of talent including Mary J. Blige as “Monet Stewart Tejada” and Clifford “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean.” And of course Naturi Naughton reprising her role as “Tasha.” Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Starz will be releasing a video teaser for Power Book II: Ghost, which is the first installment of the expanded “Power Universe” and drop on STARZ on Sunday, July 12 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ and on the STARZ app.

Method Man as Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost'

Source: Starz / Starz

Starz Announces ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Premiere In September  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

