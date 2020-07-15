CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Maryland Teachers Unions, PTA Calling For Virtual School Start Due To Pandemic

A letter sent to Gov. Larry Hogan from Maryland teachers’ unions are pushing to keep classrooms closed in favor of a virtual school start this fall.

It’s due to safety concerns in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Read on from CBS Baltimore:

Diamontè Brown, the President of the Baltimore Teachers Union, blasted the already poor conditions in some city school buildings and said dealing with a pandemic exacerbates those problems.

“We prefer in-person teaching, but we also prefer our lives over everything. We prefer our students lives over convenience,” Brown said.

She said the school buildings in Baltimore are “worse than they are in almost every other school district due to historic underfunding because of racism. We also know that Baltimore City public schools lack basic resources like air [conditioning] and technology.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has pushed for schools nationwide to reopen.

Maryland Teachers Unions, PTA Calling For Virtual School Start Due To Pandemic  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

coronavirus , Maryland

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Racist President Wears Mask Publicly After 132K Die…

Donald Trump, the racist President of the United States, finally work a mask in public yesterday (July 11). It happened…
07.13.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…

Christian Cooper says he feels bad for "Central Park Karen."
07.10.20
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Close