CLOSE
Television
HomeTelevision

Meet The Derricos! TLC Introduces A Show About A Family Of 16

During this pandemic, we’ve watched and listened as parents with just one child have been ready to pull their hair out. But they have nothing on the Derrico family, the stars of a new reality show coming to TLC.

The Derricos are a family of sixteen. And they’re sharing their story with the world in a new show, “Doubling Down with the Derricos” which is set to premiere on August 11.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

So you might be wondering how does a family, with a couple who are relatively young, end up with 14 children.

Well, both Karen and Deon come from families where there are a lot of multiples. And they obviously inherited both sides of that gene pool.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Karen has been pregnant six times, through natural conception, with four sets of back to back multiples.

They had two children first. Then a set of twins. Then quintuplets. Then another set of twins and on the premiere of the new series, Karen is pregnant with triplets.

Deon said having four sets of multiples, born back to back is like getting struck by lightning again and again.

In the official description for the show, TLC writes:

“Sleepless nights, sibling squabbles and a living room full of toe-tripping toys is the norm for any family with kids. Magnify that by 11 with triplets on the way and you have the Derricos, who celebrate life and embrace its hurdles and drama with open arms every day. The new kids on the block in TLC’s popular family neighborhood, Karen and Deon Derrico always wanted a large family but never in their wildest dreams expected to be quite so blessed (though multiples are prevalent on both sides of their family)! Karen and Deon use open and honest dialogue when parenting their kids with a modern take and give viewers an unfiltered look into their bustling, sweet and growing family in a series that is all heart”

You can watch a trailer for the new series in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Meet The Derricos! TLC Introduces A Show About A Family Of 16  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

tlc

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Judge Sends Black Teen To Juvenile Detention Center…

A 15-year-old Michigan teen was incarcerated after a judge ruled she violated her probation by not completing her online coursework.
07.15.20
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Racist President Wears Mask Publicly After 132K Die…

Donald Trump, the racist President of the United States, finally work a mask in public yesterday (July 11). It happened…
07.13.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…

Christian Cooper says he feels bad for "Central Park Karen."
07.10.20
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Close