Bun B Shares Story About JAY-Z Giving Him The Boot From The Set of Beyoncé’s Video

"So they immediately come over to us, and they kick all of us out to our dressing rooms, and we're told to stay there until we have to shoot. We're not allowed to watch Beyoncé dance anymore."

JAY-Z Had Bun B Removed From Beyoncé Video Set

JAY-Z don’t play when it comes to his lady Bey.

Speaking with Sama’an Ashrawi of The Nostalgia Mixtape podcast, the Trill OG, Bun B shared a hilarious story pretty much detailing how protective Jigga is of his wife, Beyoncé. The “Draped Up” crafter told the tale of the time JAY-Z had him removed from Bey’s set for the video of her single “Check On It,” which featured a tantalizing dance scene. HOV wasn’t feeling the idea of men being around, including his Big Pimpin co-collaborator watching his wife.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Per The Nostalgia Mixtape:

“We’re on the set, and we’re filming the video, and if you look at the video, there’s a lot of kind of skimpy outfits. Queenie [Bun B’s wife] is there also, so it’s not like I’m there salivating over another woman. “

“But we’re like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy. Beyoncé’s dancing in this short skirt, and she’s dancing in like a bikini,’ type of thing, you know.”

“I think this is the scene with the chair, so it’s like her, and several other girls and they all have these short skirts on, and they’re all dancing seductively on the chair. They’ve got a leg up on the chair so you can kind of see some thigh and maybe a little bit of butt if you’re staring hard enough.”

Bun B states that JAY-Z called Beyoncé’s assistant to get an update on what was going on at the shoot and was not too happy to learn there were men there. Bun describes being told to go to his dressing room until it was their turn to get in front of the camera.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, how’s the video going, what’s going good, are the guys there?’ All the guys that are with us are the only men there. Well, let me say this: There were other men there, but they weren’t straight.”

“So they immediately come over to us, and they kick all of us out to our dressing rooms, and we’re told to stay there until we have to shoot. We’re not allowed to watch Beyoncé dance anymore.”

Beyoncé would later come and apologize to her fellow Houston native. The rapper revealed saying,”‘I’m so sorry you guys had to leave the room, but Jay’s not comfortable.” Of course, Bun understood and didn’t take it personal adding, “We understand fully, that’s no problem, we’re happy to be here.’”

We don’t blame Jay at all. You can watch the video for “Check On It” featuring Bun B and Slim Thug below.

Bun B Shares Story About JAY-Z Giving Him The Boot From The Set of Beyoncé’s Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

