Baltimore City Schools Will Begin School Year Virtually

Baltimore City Public Schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year online and is planning for an in-person learning option later in the fall.

The district made the announcement on Monday. School leaders said they will plan for a return to an in-person learning option later on this fall.

“Using lessons learned from the spring and summer, we sought to balance very immediate health concerns with our mission as educators to support student learning, wholeness, and leadership. In addition to reflecting stakeholder feedback, we were determined that our plan be data-based, both in terms of COVID-19 and the disproportionate impact of distance learning on our most vulnerable students — while avoiding any influence from attempts to politicize this situation. We will continue to create options for learning environments that meet students’ needs by allowing them to safely engage in-person with the staff who care so deeply about their success,” district CEO Sonja Brookins Santelises said in a statement.

An update on next steps will be made public no later than October 16. Administrators are also pushing for a first day of school start date of September 8, after Labor Day, to allow for more time to prepare.

