CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Maryland Placed On New York Travel Advisory As State’s Covid-19 Cases Rise

Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) White Oak Site Covid-19 Drive Thru Testing

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland is added to a list of states under a quarantine travel advisory if residents go to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Under the advisory, Marylanders must self-isolate for two weeks and get a coronavirus test if they are visiting New York, New Jersey or Connecticut due to recent resurgence of coronavirus cases in Maryland.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Over the previous 14 days, Maryland has reported an average of 654 new cases of the virus each day, compared to 385 during the prior two weeks.

The increase caught the attention of public health officials in New York, which was hard hit early in the pandemic and aims to avoid a repeat.

Maryland Placed On New York Travel Advisory As State’s Covid-19 Cases Rise  was originally published on 92q.com

Maryland , New York

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A…

Federal agents who have been eerily compared to the Gestapo are expected to be coming to several "diverse cities" soon…
07.22.20
Everything To Know About 15-Year-Old Black Girl Locked…

A Michigan community demands her release.
07.22.20
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of…

While no suspect nor motive has been established at this point, it wouldn't be out of the question to suspect…
07.21.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Racist Nickname…

The leading video game developer will no longer feature the former logo, this after the team finally decided to drop…
07.20.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Sues Atlanta Mayor Keisha…

Mayor Bottoms, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has instituted a mandatory face mask rule to help curtail the spread of…
07.20.20
Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For…

Nelson Mandela's youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.
07.17.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As…

Julian Conley, 19, who is suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside, was…
07.16.20
Close