Maryland is added to a list of states under a quarantine travel advisory if residents go to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Under the advisory, Marylanders must self-isolate for two weeks and get a coronavirus test if they are visiting New York, New Jersey or Connecticut due to recent resurgence of coronavirus cases in Maryland.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Over the previous 14 days, Maryland has reported an average of 654 new cases of the virus each day, compared to 385 during the prior two weeks.

The increase caught the attention of public health officials in New York, which was hard hit early in the pandemic and aims to avoid a repeat.

Maryland Placed On New York Travel Advisory As State’s Covid-19 Cases Rise was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: