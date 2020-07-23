CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Al B. Sure! Reveals He And Kim Porter Were Once Married

Gone too soon.

2019 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One our culture’s most vibrant souls continues to be a hot topic. An influential voice from the New Jack Swing era is speaking about his former love.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on The Grio Al B. Sure! is not disclosing more about his relation the late Kim Porter. In an interview with Fox Soul the “If I’m Not Your Lover” crooner revealed that the two were once married. “Every time I post something, I forget it’s me,” he said during an interview with Fox Soul. “I’m a grandfather so my concern is not being popular and trying to get numbers and likes. That’s not what I do. But I posted something the other day, talking about my ex-wife—yeah, I said it. My ex-wife! Kimberly.”

He went on to detail some of their early years of courtship. “I moved Kimberly from Columbus, Georgia to New York,” he explained. “That’s when we started searching for her modeling career and things of that nature. I hate to see the blogs and all that who like take…I don’t answer to nobody. I’m an OG. I’m almost 52 years old. I’m a grandfather. You know the only person I answer to? My grandson now.” He concluded, “so whatever the case is, I just want the truth to be told.”

Kim Porter shared a son with him, Quincy, and three kids with Diddy. She passed away in November 2018 due to pneumonia.

Photo: Getty

On Kim Porter’s Birthday, Let’s Celebrate Her Beauty, Style & Grace
20 photos

Al B. Sure! Reveals He And Kim Porter Were Once Married  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

al b sure! , Kim Porter

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…

Another hanging ruled as a possible suicide...
07.24.20
The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football…

Is a name change THAT hard?
07.24.20
MIT Engineers Create Reusable Face Cover As Effective…

As COVID-19 continues to re-surge the world is taking action to ensure safety. One institution is saying they have created…
07.23.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Charged With Tax Fraud…

Derek Chauvin faces nine felony charges.
07.23.20
NFL Owner ‘Agitated’ At Black History Month Event…

Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson is accused of racist and sexist comments.
07.23.20
Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A…

Federal agents who have been eerily compared to the Gestapo are expected to be coming to several "diverse cities" soon…
07.22.20
Everything To Know About 15-Year-Old Black Girl Locked…

A Michigan community demands her release.
07.22.20
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of…

While no suspect nor motive has been established at this point, it wouldn't be out of the question to suspect…
07.21.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Racist Nickname…

The leading video game developer will no longer feature the former logo, this after the team finally decided to drop…
07.20.20
Close