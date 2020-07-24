CLOSE
Erykah Badu Launches ‘Entangled’ Line of Vagina-Scented Incense

 August Alsina isn’t the only person planning on making profits from the whole entanglement scandal.

Erykah Badu announced her Jada Pinkett-Smith and August Alsina affair inspired a new line of vagina-scented incense.  She shared with Instagram the premium incense called “Entanglement” which she’ll be selling “all through August.”

In recent news, not only has the word entanglement caused a viral sensation but talks of August and Jada’s relationship made major headlines after he revealed details of their connection and Jada dropped the most recent episode of Red Table Talk.

The sultry singer says the scents have “aromas to wake up any room.” This comes after her debut incense line on her online store Badu World Market in February.  Her Badu P***y, incense sold out within 19 minutes.

She told BET in an interview that the vagina inspired aromas were on brand because of the legendary tales of her lady parts.

“First of all, I’m Erykah Badu,” she said. “Secondly, in this industry, it’s a legend that my box changes people. It changes their influences, their religion, their politics, and everything else. So, that’s why I decided to do it.”

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them, even the ash is part of it,” she added. “The people deserve it!”.

Erykah Badu Launches ‘Entangled’ Line of Vagina-Scented Incense  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

