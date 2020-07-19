CLOSE
August Alsina , rick ross
HomePhotos

August Alsina Really Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements” ft. Rick Ross, Twitter Cracks Up At The Petty Mess

Posted July 19, 2020

2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016 / Getty

August Alsina is the messiest man on the Internets, hands down. The R&B crooner dropped a song called “Entanglements,” an obvious wink to his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith, and it even features bars from Rick Ross.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Bruh!

The story goes that Alsina yes indeed got down with Jada while she was separated from Will Smith on the low, as she detailed on Red Table Talk with her frazzled even if he doesn’t know it hubby. She described their affair as an “entanglement,” and it’s been a new favorite word to let off these jokes ever since.

Then on Saturday (July 18), August Alsina announced the song on Instagram with a snippet of the new ditty.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Alsina has a new album, The Product III: State of Emergency, to promote, obviously.

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that,” the side singer told Vulture. “I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

Nothing complicated about using the drama to bait social media, though.

Peep some of the more poignant reactions to this “Entanglement” song below. We figure it will be on the deluxe version of the album? Also, does Will Smith owe August Alsina that fade on sight or nah?

August Alsina Really Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements” ft. Rick Ross, Twitter Cracks Up At The Petty Mess  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Blind man can see it.

2. Messy as all hell.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12. No misogyny, please.

13.

14.

Latest
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of…

While no suspect nor motive has been established at this point, it wouldn't be out of the question to suspect…
07.21.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Racist Nickname…

The leading video game developer will no longer feature the former logo, this after the team finally decided to drop…
07.20.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Sues Atlanta Mayor Keisha…

Mayor Bottoms, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has instituted a mandatory face mask rule to help curtail the spread of…
07.20.20
Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For…

Nelson Mandela's youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.
07.17.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As…

Julian Conley, 19, who is suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside, was…
07.16.20
Judge Sends Black Teen To Juvenile Detention Center…

A 15-year-old Michigan teen was incarcerated after a judge ruled she violated her probation by not completing her online coursework.
07.15.20
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
Close