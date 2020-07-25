According to reports, Hip-Hop legend Biz Markie has been in a Maryland-area hospital for weeks due to a serious illness. A representative from Biz’s camp says the illness is not Coronavirus COVID-19 related.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

TMZ reports that while his condition is unclear, it appears to be serious. Biz burst on the scene with his 1988 debut album “Big Fun In The Big Town” with the songs “Nobody Beats The Biz” and

“Vapors.” The next year, Biz released “The Biz Never Sleeps” which featured his biggest hit, the classic “Just a Friend.” Known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” Biz is also a famed DJ and beat-boxer.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Source | TMZ

Prayers Up: Hip-Hop Legend Biz Markie Hospitalized was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Magic 95.9: