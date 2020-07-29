CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 29, 2020: Watch Yo’ Mouth — HEALS Act — Possible Teachers’ Strike

1. Keep The Name of John Lewis Out of Your Mouth

What You Need To Know:

The much anticipated and very delayed appearance by Attorney General William Barr finally took place before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

2. Senate GOP To Release HEALS Act, The Latest Coronavirus Aid Proposal

What You Need To Know:

Two months after the Democratic stimulus plan or the HEROES Act was presented and passed by the U.S. House, Senate Majority Leader McConnell unveiled the $1 trillion Republican stimulus plan.

3. Coronavirus Update: Possible Teacher Strike May Stop Trump’s Plan to Reopen Schools in the Fall

What You Need To Know:

The American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers’ unions in the U.S., issued a resolution on Tuesday saying it will support any local chapter that decides to strike over reopening plans.

4. 18-Year-Old Rajah Caruth Hopes to Inspire the Next Generation of Black Race Car Drivers

What You Need To Know:

NASCAR has been front and center in the news recently, with the controversy surrounding professional race car driver and social activist Bubba Wallace.

5. Goldman Sachs Pays $3.1 Billion In 1MDB Scandal, Leaves Ex-Hip Hop Banker Behind

What You Need To Know:

High finance and hip hop fashion royalty have collided, making Goldman Sachs cash reserves a little lighter after agreeing to pay the Malaysian government $3.1 billion, to settle claims in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund (1MDB).

Close