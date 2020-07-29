CLOSE
KONY Scented: A Notorious B.I.G. Incense Chamber Is Here

Brooklyn - let's talk through this.

Johnny Hoxton’s The Notorious B.I.G. incense chamber

Johnny Hoxton x RYCA

Fans will be able to bring one of Hip-Hop’s greatest talents to their a home. You can now blow fragrant smoke with Biggie Smalls.

Johnny Hoxton’s The Notorious B.I.G. incense chamber

Johnny Hoxton x RYCA

As spotted on Hype Beast The Notorious B.I.G.’s likeness is being used for the betterment of your living space. British jeweler Johnny Hoxton and Ryca have partnered to produce a incense burner in the likeness of the Brooklyn MC.

The ceramic bust of the rap icon consists of two parts and can be used as a smoke chamber. The head and shoulder are hollowed out so that the included incense sticks can be lit and placed inside. The smoke can escape through holes in the rapper’s nose, as well as through the back of his neck and the shoulder-shaped base. The bust includes a grinder and incense sticks with the inscription “Spread love, that’s the Middle way” on the paper bag colored packaging.

If you have $470.00 dollars that you don’t have earmarked you can purchase it here.

Johnny Hoxton’s The Notorious B.I.G. incense chamber

Johnny Hoxton x RYCA

Johnny Hoxton’s The Notorious B.I.G. incense chamber

Johnny Hoxton x RYCA

Photo: Johnny Hoxton and Ryca

KONY Scented: A Notorious B.I.G. Incense Chamber Is Here  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Notorious B.I.G.

