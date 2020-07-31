CLOSE
Charm City
Brandon Saunders Arrested In Alleged Rape, Police Say There May Be More Victims

Brandon Saunders

Source: Baltimore City Police Department / Baltimore City Police Department

Baltimore city police arrested a man who they say raped a woman in the parking lot of Loch Raven High School last year.

Brandon Saunders, 29, of the 3900 block of Eierman Avenue, allegedly attacked the woman after he offered her a ride in July 2019. He was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

The victim told police she was in Baltimore City and needed a ride to a family member’s house after an argument with a friend. She was waiting for the bus when Saunders offered to give her a ride.

When the victim noticed Saunders wasn’t driving in the right direction, she asked where they were going. Saunders then allegedly assaulted her inside of the car and then drove the victim to a secluded parking lot behind Loch Raven High School where he raped and attacked her.

The victim told police Saunders threatened to kill her and she lost consciousness during the attack. However, she as able to escape and ran toward I-695 where she was able to get help.

During the investigation, detectives in Baltimore City started looking at similarities in other rape cases. A common thread linked suspect Saunders to another rape in Baltimore City.

“Once the detectives started narrowing down who the suspect was, they realized the suspect lived in Baltimore City,” Sergeant Warehime said. “They instantly reached out to their detectives.”

Saunders is facing rape and assault charges in the July 2019 case. He’s being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on $200,000 bail. Baltimore City police have an arrest warrant for Saunders based on an alleged rape in October 2019. He’s also being held on an additional $200,000 bail in that case.

Police have released photos of vehicles Saunders allegedly drove in the attacks.

If you or anyone you know has more information on this case or others, you are asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or Baltimore City detectives at 410-396-2076.

Source: CBS Baltimore

