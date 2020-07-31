CLOSE
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On Netflix’ Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

Naya Rivera Appearing On 'The View'

Source: Lou Rocco / Getty

Naya Rivera, the “Glee” star accidentally drowned during a boating trip with her son Josey.

Fans of Rivera can watch her as a judge on the new episode of the cooking competition show “Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet” on Netflix. The episode is titled “Birds Of A Feather” added Friday.

Show host Hunter March ask if she’s a baker. “I do, I have a 4-year-old son. So you kinda required to know how to bake at that point”, she replies.

“Sugar Rush” dedicated the episode to Naya.

Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On Netflix’ Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet  was originally published on foxync.com

