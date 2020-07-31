CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And Wanting To Do Verzuz Battle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Fans are already excited and indulging in Brandy’s newest album ‘B7’.

The R&B singer and actresses shared her thoughts on her project and what it feels like to release new music after 8 years.  She discusses working with her daughter on the album and grooming her for the industry.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Of course, fans are waiting on her Verzuz battle and she talks about who she would like to go against in the Instagram event.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

Continue reading 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And Wanting To Do Verzuz Battle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Brandy

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid…

A landlord was decapitated by his tenant after a dispute between them over unpaid rent that came as the country…
08.03.20
Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To…

The search for Black-owned businesses to happily spend our Black dollars has gotten even easier.
08.03.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…

Coronavirus vaccines are starting testing now...
08.03.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
07.30.20
‘Umbrella Man’ Who Sparked Riot In George Floyd…

Months after a riot exploded in Minneapolis, police finally identified the man who incited violence during a peaceful protest demanding…
07.30.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Black Teens Less Likely To Get Treatment For…

Rebecca Klisz-Hulbert, the Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at Wayne State University, shared her observations in a…
07.30.20
Donald Trump’s Plan To Throw Fist Pitch At…

Dear Lord, this pathological liar truly has no qualms about making things up on the fly and including unsuspecting parties…
07.29.20
Close