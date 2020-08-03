CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A Printed Check From Home Computer

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just add this one to the list.

42-year-old Casey William Kelley was arrested for grand theft auto of a motor vehicle after purchasing a Porsche in Okaloosa County with a check printed from his home computer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Authorities from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he also attempted to buy Rolex watches with a bad check.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Kelley wrote the fraudulent check to the Destin Porsche for $139,203.05 on July 27 and a $61,521 check to a Miramar Beach jeweler in an attempt to purchase three Rolex watches.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A Printed Check From Home Computer  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Florida

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Sounds About White: Darren Wilson Will Not Be…

On Thursday (Jul 30), six years after the incident that resulted in the death of then18-year old Michael Brown sparked…
08.04.20
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid…

A landlord was decapitated by his tenant after a dispute between them over unpaid rent that came as the country…
08.03.20
Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To…

The search for Black-owned businesses to happily spend our Black dollars has gotten even easier.
08.03.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…

Coronavirus vaccines are starting testing now...
08.03.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
07.30.20
‘Umbrella Man’ Who Sparked Riot In George Floyd…

Months after a riot exploded in Minneapolis, police finally identified the man who incited violence during a peaceful protest demanding…
07.30.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Close