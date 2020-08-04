CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Peter Thomas Shares Details About Testing Positive For COVID-19

Peter Thomas revealed he’s been battling the coronavirus in his most recent Instagram post.

The former RHOA alum who was married to Cynthia Bailey, shared his terrifying journey with the virus, sharing that he’s been secluded to his bed for the past eight days after his diagnosis.

“Everybody told me take the COVID test five times, and I was negative five times. On the sixth time, I was positive,” he shared. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

While some may not be taking the pandemic serious, he cautioned against that mind frame. “Wear your mask, wear gloves and practice social distancing,” he said.

The popular owner of Sports One and Bar One believes he may have contracted the virus from fans.

“People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time, and they want me to have the mask off and they wanna hug on me ’cause they say they like me. I take those pictures, and every time I take those pictures I’m praying to God that I’m not gonna get this thing. But it caught up to me,” he said.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“It’s the most excruciating pain I could think of,” he continued, explaining that his pain has been gastrointestinal.

“My stomach has been a complete wreck for the last eight days. Pain, constant cramping. Pain is crazy. Chills, all day all night, chills. Waking up in cold sweat. Constantly having to keep my body hydrated. No appetite, diarrhea, throwing up eight days in a row.”

He explained he will be bed-ridden for another week where he will have to pass two negative tests before he is allowed to interact with the public again.

“I can’t wait for this s–t to be over,” he concluded.

Wishing Peter a speedy recovery in battling the coronavirus!

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Peter Thomas Shares Details About Testing Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Peter Thomas , RHOA

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Sounds About White: Darren Wilson Will Not Be…

On Thursday (Jul 30), six years after the incident that resulted in the death of then18-year old Michael Brown sparked…
08.04.20
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid…

A landlord was decapitated by his tenant after a dispute between them over unpaid rent that came as the country…
08.03.20
Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To…

The search for Black-owned businesses to happily spend our Black dollars has gotten even easier.
08.03.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…

Coronavirus vaccines are starting testing now...
08.03.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
07.30.20
‘Umbrella Man’ Who Sparked Riot In George Floyd…

Months after a riot exploded in Minneapolis, police finally identified the man who incited violence during a peaceful protest demanding…
07.30.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Close