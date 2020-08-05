CLOSE
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Collaborates With Etsy On New Home Decor Line

The award-winning actress has partnered with Etsy to produce one of-a-kind home decor items that are luxe yet minimal, reflecting her own personal style.

In an exciting new creative partnership, Etsy and Tia Mowry-Hardrict announced a new limited-edition home decor line this week that’s full of one of a kind items that you’ll definitely want to add to your home collection! This partnership marks the first-ever home decor line for the award-winning actress, entrepreneur and mother of two, as she collaborated with nine other Etsy artists to create a collection of handmade home items that reflect her unique personality and style.

As a firm believer in treating your home as your sanctuary, the Family Reunion actress wants to use her collection to help others create a peaceful environment and spaces for quality time with loved ones–core values that Tia finds at the top of her priority list. “Sunday is my favorite day of the week because it’s the day that my family regularly makes time to cook and enjoy a meal together,” Tia shared with Etsy amid their partnership announcement. “When co-designing this collection, I wanted to create items that elevated and encouraged these small, precious, everyday moments.”

From sharing her best home and lifestyle hacks through her YouTube series, “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix” to her new Tia Mowry x Etsy Home Decor Line, the multi-talented entertainer is giving us all new ways to create a relaxing oasis right in the comfort of our own homes–just as she intended! The collection is a combination of luxe-yet-minimal items that you can’t find anywhere else such as throw pillows, patterned storage solutions, serving bowls and scented candles–each with its own “Tia Mowry touch” of sophistication and zen. The limited-edition products will span across a variety of categories on Etsy including home decor, kids and babies, holiday, entertaining and more, as a means to satisfy any decorating need for various occasions.

The Tia Mowry x Etsy collection is available on Etsy now, while supplies last!

