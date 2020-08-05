CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

“Best Relationship I’ve Ever Been In” Tiffany Haddish Confirms Her And Common Are Official!

After months of speculation and virtual dates, Tiffany Haddish confirms she’s in a relationship with Common!

Originally Haddish mentioned she didn’t want to go public with relationships due to privacy but the Chicago native is making her feel brand new.  The actress joined the latest episode of Steve-O’s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Rideand confirmed her taken relationship status and the details of their bond.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she shared. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The couple met in 2019 on the set of the film The Kitchen, but she explains after their virtual Bumble date is where the feelings blossomed.

“And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f—ing,” she announced.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

While in quarantine the actress shaved all her hair and Common even supported her through that.

“I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful,” she shared. “He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.’”

PEOPLE magazine reported in that earlier this year at the Like a Boss premiere, Haddish told them that in 2020 she was making the room for a love life, and it looks like that’s exactly what she did.

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in — Knock on wood!”

“Best Relationship I’ve Ever Been In” Tiffany Haddish Confirms Her And Common Are Official!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Common , Tiffany Haddish

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Sounds About White: Darren Wilson Will Not Be…

On Thursday (Jul 30), six years after the incident that resulted in the death of then18-year old Michael Brown sparked…
08.04.20
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid…

A landlord was decapitated by his tenant after a dispute between them over unpaid rent that came as the country…
08.03.20
Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To…

The search for Black-owned businesses to happily spend our Black dollars has gotten even easier.
08.03.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…

Coronavirus vaccines are starting testing now...
08.03.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
07.30.20
‘Umbrella Man’ Who Sparked Riot In George Floyd…

Months after a riot exploded in Minneapolis, police finally identified the man who incited violence during a peaceful protest demanding…
07.30.20
Close