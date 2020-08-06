CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 6, 2020: Voting Rights Act — Census Deadline Change, Again — Coronavirus Update

1. 55th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act

What You Need To Know:

Fifty-five years ago today, President Lyndon Johnson signed into law the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

2. 2020 Census Deadline Changed, Again

What You Need To Know:

The grace period extended by the U.S. Census Bureau has been changed, again.

3. Coronavirus Update: Federal Reserve Study Pushes For More Aid to Black Businesses in Next Stimulus

What You Need To Know:

A study conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York details the effect of the pandemic on Black-owned businesses.

4. Cori Bush May Become the First Black Woman to Represent Missouri in Congress

What You Need To Know:

Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush defeated 10-term political veteran William Lacy Clay in the Missouri primary.

5. Stocks Could Hold The Keys To Black Ownership

What You Need To Know:

Investing is often touted as one of the most reliable pathways for wealth accumulation.

