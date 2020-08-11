CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Hit-Boy Named Executive Producer Of New Nas Album

Mark August 21 on your Hip-Hop calendars.

Hit-Boy

Source: press handout / Hit-BOy

Nas may be a GOAT rapper and MC, but if there’s one criticism that has dogged him throughout his career, it’s his sometimes suspect beat selection. Perhaps because of this, producer Hit-Boy has been announced as the executive producer of the Queens rapper’s forthcoming new project.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

View this post on Instagram

8.21 🔊🎥 #HitBoyOnTheBeats

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Per 2020 Hip-Hop protocol, the announcement was made via an Instagram post. Hit-Boy and Nas shared a trailer of themselves, and others, working on the album that is slated to drop very soon, as in next Friday, August 21.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the teaser, Nas can be heard saying, “I’ve been trying to do this with this man, for years,” referring to the Grammy-winning producer who has recently put in work with Big Sean and Benny the Butcher.

Added Nas, “Finally got that timing right, like that alignment.”

Some of the slaps Hit-Boy has hooked up his career include Drake’s “Trophies,” Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N*ggas in Paris,” Nipey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle,” which won a Grammy, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle.”

No word on if Hit-Boy is handling all the production, but Nas added the hashtag #HitBoyOnTheBeats on his post. Nas’ last project was 2018’s Nasir which was executive-produced by Kanye West. Despite plenty of hype leading up to its release, the 7-song project received a lukewarm reception.

Well, we can’t wait to hear the Hit-Boy helmed work. How about yourself?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

View this post on Instagram

8.21! 🎞 @Nas

A post shared by HIT-BOY AKA Tony Fontana (@hitboy) on

Hit-Boy Named Executive Producer Of New Nas Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hit Boy , Nas

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…

Myriad groups and prominent individuals were reacting favorably to Biden's historical decision to pick Harris as his running mate.
08.12.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…

Biden/Harris 2020 is the official ticket for the Democrats as they march to the White House.
08.11.20
Michelle Obama Preps DNC Speech Set To Be…

Other speakers are announced.
08.12.20
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Home Explosion
Update: NW Baltimore Explosion; One More Body Found

The explosion in NW Baltimore was so big it was being covered by news stations nationally. Meanwhile here in Baltimore…
08.11.20
Calls Grow Louder ‘Requiring’ Biden To Pick A…

Calls for Joe Biden to select a Black woman to be his vice-presidential running mate were being amplified as the…
08.11.20
Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West…

The iconic singer expresses her feelings on Instagram.
08.11.20
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Close