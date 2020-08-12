CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Snoop Dogg Wants To Invest In Atlantic City

The Doggfather has the New Jersey beach town on his radar.

Snoop Dogg In Concert At House of Blues, Atlantic City

Source: Tom Briglia / Getty

Snoop Dogg is a proud West Coast representative, but he’s looking to invest on the East Side. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has revealed plans to invest in Atlantic City, NJ.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Long Beach, CA native recently revealed his intentions to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

“I’m coming to the state, I’m coming to the city, I’m looking to invest in some real estate, do some big things,” said Snoop on a Facetime call with Mayor Small.

The call, which was shared on Facebook (see below), was finessed by a local New Jersey real estate investor Cesar Pina of Flipping, NJ per BreakingAC.

“Today I had a chance to promote Atlantic City, business opportunities in my city, promote the culture & Rap game in my city to my favorite rapper of all-Time Snoop Dogg,” wrote Small in his Facebook post about the call. “With his permission I screen recorded the convo but it didn’t get audio…you heard the legend himself…he’s coming to Atlantic City, we are going to make it happen.”

Atlantic City was flourishing after years of decline until the Coronavirus pandemic. Out of concerns for safety of its residents and travelers, all of the shore town’s casinos were shuttered on the orders of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on March 16. The casinos were eventually allowed to re-open just before July 4th weekend, over three months later but at 25% capacity while indoor dining (you can get takeout) is prohibited.

All of the casinos including The Borgata, Tropicana, Hard Rock Casino and Ocean Casino have re-opened but it will take a while before gamblers and vacationers come back to previous levels since the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing. Atlantic City is also much more than casinos with politicians like Small pushing for investment in the city beyond its Boardwalk attractions.

But another motivator that Snopp Dogg made sure to point on in his call was the legalization of marijuana, which is on the Nov. 3 ballot. Gov. Murphy has said he is for the measure, recently citing it would help deal with financial woes due to the coronavirus.

“You know it, and when y’all legalize, I will definitely be there to cut the ribbon,” said Snoop Dogg.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

Snoop Dogg Wants To Invest In Atlantic City  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Snoop Dogg

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Birtherism 2.0’: Newsweek Accused Of Publishing Racist Op-Ed…

Newsweek has come under fire for publishing an op-ed questioning whether Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as the vice…
08.13.20
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…

Myriad groups and prominent individuals were reacting favorably to Biden's historical decision to pick Harris as his running mate.
08.12.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…

Biden/Harris 2020 is the official ticket for the Democrats as they march to the White House.
08.11.20
Michelle Obama Preps DNC Speech Set To Be…

Other speakers are announced.
08.12.20
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Home Explosion
Update: NW Baltimore Explosion; One More Body Found

The explosion in NW Baltimore was so big it was being covered by news stations nationally. Meanwhile here in Baltimore…
08.11.20
Calls Grow Louder ‘Requiring’ Biden To Pick A…

Calls for Joe Biden to select a Black woman to be his vice-presidential running mate were being amplified as the…
08.11.20
Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West…

The iconic singer expresses her feelings on Instagram.
08.11.20
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Close