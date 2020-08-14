Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled ‘King’s Disease’

Nas has properly kicked off the campaign for his new album, titled King’s Disease. Today (August 14), the Queens rapper dropped a new singled called “Ultra Black,” produced by Hit-Boy.

As previously reported, Hit-Boy is serving as the executive producer of the forthcoming project, which is out next Friday, August 21 via Mass Appeal Records & Def Jam. It turns out the entire album is produced by Hit-Boy while Gabriel “G Code” Zardes also holds down co-executive producer duties.

As for “Ultra Black,” the subdued, mid-tempo tune finds Nas verbally expressing just how extra Black he is, along with one line throwing a sharp barb at Doja Cat to highlight the contrast. Spits Nas, “Sometimes I’m overblack, even my clothes are black/Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag’/We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.

It’s just Hip-Hop, folks—but the Doja Stans are big mad.

Listen to “Ultra Black” below, or pick your streamer of choice right here.

If you’re feeling the vibes, you can already pre-order King’s Disease right here. Nas’ last album was 2018’s Kanye West-produced Nasir.

