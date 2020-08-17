CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Ice Cube Discusses The Contract With Black America For Change [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

As we prepare to vote in November, Ice Cube is calling attention to police reform, reparations, and inequality with the contract with Black America.

He discusses the laid out very detailed plan to change the situation for Black people in America and what we as a people need to gain fairness.

The contract lays out hard conversations that need to be had to create a more perfect union.  The legendary rapper isn’t new to speaking out on the truth so listen to his thoughts on the contract, police reform, and the upcoming presidential election.

Read the contract here. 

Ice Cube Discusses The Contract With Black America For Change [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

