CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

You Can Now Own Michael Jordan’s ’96 Mercedes Benz From ‘The Last Dance’

Cuban cigar leaf scented.

Michael Jordan

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

If you’re basketball super fan and want to own a piece of history then you’re in luck. One of Michael Jordan’s most prized automobiles is about to hit the market.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

As spotted on Hype Beast another of MJ’s most recognized belongings is going on the auction block. This time the rare item is a luxury car that was synonymous with his road to NBA Champion glory in Chicago. According to Beverly Hills Car Club Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes Benz S600 Lorinser is being auctioned. With a blue exterior and gray interior combination this beauty shines with premium details including customized wheels, body kit and engine tweaks pushing it to a maximum of 400 horsepower. In addition the car comes with the original title signed by 23 and the car phone still says “Jordan” when it rings.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Beverly Hills Car Club executive Alex Manos detailed the opportunity in a formal statement. “Michael Jordan’s S600 Lorinser is such an elegant vehicle that driving it will get you in touch with your inner Michael Jordan, stepping into his world and feeling his energy and power” he revealed. “I am flattered to have acquired such a historically relevant car with ultimate celebrity provenance. Michael Jordan’s Mercedes is an incredibly exciting vehicle to be connected with. “Some people have signed basketballs or sneakers or photographs of the basketball giant. But how many people do you know who own Michael Jordan’s car? This is the Holy Grail of Michael Jordan memorabilia”.

The listing opened up at $23 but is currently sitting at $185,200.00. You can put in your bid here.

Photo: Nike

You Can Now Own Michael Jordan’s ’96 Mercedes Benz From ‘The Last Dance’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Michael Jordan

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Obama Addresses Nation On Deadline Date For Combat Troops To Leave Iraq
Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist

Obama is known for being our former President, making history as the first African American to hold the position, also…
08.18.20
‘It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts…

Four years after Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama, the former first lady borrowed some of Donald Trump's own words to…
08.18.20
George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims…

Members of George Floyd's family delivered an unexpected address during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in an…
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…

In a new book from the insufferable two, the former Fox Nation show hosts say that the network took aim…
08.18.20
Removed Mailboxes Are Latest Concern Ahead Of House…

Democratic legislators fight for a fair 2020 election.
08.18.20
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs…

Details about Robert Trump's cause of death did not include how he died, giving way to speculation as the nation…
08.17.20
This ‘Racist’ Jingle Is Being Replaced By A…

The rap legend announces it in a video.
08.17.20
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Close