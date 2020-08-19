CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

#BRUHNews: Stacey Dash’s Husband Says He Was Hypnotized Into Marrying Her

When "irreconcilable differences" just won't suffice.

3rd Annual International Women of Power Luncheon

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Stacy Dash’s soon to be ex-husband isn’t wrapped too tight. After an already questionable decision of becoming the Clueless actress’ 4th/ hubbie, he is now claiming it only went down because he was hypnotized.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Say what now?

TMZ reports that son, Jeffrey Marty, got caught up in the rapture of love, via church, and wants the marriage annulled.

Stacey’s estranged lawyer hubby, Jeffrey Marty, filed new court docs in response to Stacey’s divorce petition … and he’s asking a judge to annul the marriage, something Stacey herself doesn’t appear to oppose.

Jeff claims he only took his vows after Stacey’s pastor put some serious religious pressure on him. He says they got hitched on April 6, 2018 — but that’s only because 10 days prior, he claims her pastor “unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God’s will” they get hitched.

Anyway, Jeff says that his ability to consent to the marriage was hijacked by the use of “hypnotic prayer techniques.” Jeff doesn’t describe the techniques or how he was programmed to marry Stacey. He also says there was pressure from other clergies to tie the knot.

Reportedly, Stacey’s team isn’t copping to any hypnotization, but they’re all good on getting an annulment.

Sounds like a win win.

This is where we point out that last we heard, Dash was making $2500 a month and considering she was the one arrested for domestic violence during their rocky relationship, she doesn’t want the drawn-out divorce smoke.

In semi-related news, there is a Clueless reboot on the way centered on Dash’s character. If she plays her cards right, maybe the actress can secure a much-needed bag.

#BRUHNews: Stacey Dash’s Husband Says He Was Hypnotized Into Marrying Her  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

stacey dash

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump MELTS DOWN On Twitter After Obama Absolutely…

President Obama must have hit one of Trump's nerves with his Democratic National Convention speech. Trump fired off tweets in…
08.20.20
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic VP Nomination On Behalf…

Kamala Harris paid a moving tribute to Black women while accepting her nomination to be Democrats' candidate for vice president…
08.20.20
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint

According to published reports, Almost two weeks after Oprah purchased the billboards advocating for her murderers to be charged and…
08.20.20
Bail Denied For Black Driver In Racially Charged…

William Marcus Wilson claims he shot in self-defense at a truck trying to run him off the road while yelling…
08.20.20
Report: Former Washington Running Back Derrius Guice Accused…

Two women accuse former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice of rape in 2016, while he was a Freshman.
08.20.20
‘Predominantly Black’ Christian School Refuses Students With Dreadlocks

An Ohio private school receives criticism for banning Black hairstyles.
08.20.20
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague

Let's just throw away 2020...
08.20.20
Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay…

Karma has a beautiful way of always checking you, case in point meet Tavis Smiley, who now has to pay…
08.19.20
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New…

A woman accuses the Oscar-winning actor of a traumatic night.
08.19.20
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…

Medical staff ignores an inmate after he complains about his stomach and a ulcer for hours.
08.19.20
Close