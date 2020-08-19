Trey Songz Denies Sexual Assault Allegations With Receipts!

Celina Powell and her friend Aliza were guests on Adam22’s popular “No Jumper” podcast where they discussed a LOT of their sexual exploits.

Things got crazy though when Aliza mentioned an incident with Trey Songz:

“I got peed on too. I didn’t know what happened he just did it. He just did it.”She claimedfollowed her into the bathroom after the pair were intimate and proceeded to pee on her.

“He literally just peed on me and I’m like ‘what the f***’, you got it on my eyelashes and he was like ‘you’re fine.”

“…Every b***h that I known f***ed him says the same s**t. I think he’s psycho. He took my phone and my purse for a whole day and held it over the balcony and was like ‘if you try to leave I’m gonna drop this s***. He did the same thing to [Celina Powell]….and I kept asking ‘when can I leave? What time is it?’ And he wouldn’t answer and he’d just ignore me. He said ‘you can leave when I go to my flight’ and I’m like ‘Okay, when’s that?’”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Celina followed up with another shocking claim. She revealed on No Jumper that Trey allegedly raped her:

“I used to think that everyone lied on rappers, because you see that Kodak Black raped people, 21 Savage raped people—allegedly. Allegedly all these girls are saying they got raped by like Usher—until it happened to me.”

“Who raped you?” asked Adam 22. “Trey Songz,” replied Celina.

Now, Trey responded to Aliza by posting texts from her that prove…what we’re not quite sure.

https://twitter.com/TreySongz/status/1296066992613363717?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1296066992613363717%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbossip.com%2F1944180%2Ftrey-songz-is-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-twitter-pulls-up-receipts-and-he-responds%2F

Trey tweeted: “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.”

I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

Shortly after, he followed up with another tweet exposing more text messages between him and what appears to be Celina.

Celina had to tell her side of the story. She got on Twitter real quick and let out a string of Tweets to bash Songz for accusing her of lying about the rumor:

Wow. Woke up to this trending.. for two years now i tried to block this off but fuck it .. let’s talk. April 6th, @TreySongz you forced me to do something’s & threw my phone off the balcony, refused to let me & another younger girl go. I’m used to being treated like shit. (PART1) https://t.co/sNSphTFBiF — STOP REPORTING ME (@celinapowell_) August 19, 2020

She even posted a public record of her alleged assault by Trey too:

My case is now public record . Someone go get the report. Read it and weap. I didn’t lie aboht jack shit . Police & lawyers were involved. https://t.co/sNSphTFBiF pic.twitter.com/yQolSroitD — STOP REPORTING ME (@celinapowell_) August 19, 2020

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about sexual misconduct involving Trey Songz. The internet was quick to bring up the fact that Keke Palmer made similar accusations in 2017 when she ended up in a music video of his and felt like the singer sexually intimidated her:

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey?” Palmer tweeted. “After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

She continued on to blast the singer:

“Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea’?? Wow.

“This is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit. I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!!”

Remember, Keke made an appearance on the Wendy Williams show to further unpack why she felt scared during the video shoot, but it seemed like Wendy was trying to downplay the situation.. as always.