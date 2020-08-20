Tyler Perry’s Madea Gets A Virtual Museum

Tyler Perry and BET are coming together to give a special honor to a character that has made a huge name for herself. Whether on a stage in a play, or on the big screen in a movie, Madea has been delivering laughs for many years. Now the soon to be retired character is getting some love in return, a digital virtual experience celebrating 20 years of Madea.

The Virtual Madea Museum will feature unique exhibitions, including The Legacy Portrait Shop, which will offer a visual timeline of the character that follows her from her first appearance in the play I Can Do Bad All by Myself to Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell.

Source: BET

Also On Magic 95.9: