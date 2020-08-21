CLOSE
Charm City
Home

Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In Union Station

One hundred years ago women were finally given the right to vote but unfortunately our American right to vote is still being limited in certain communities. To shine a light on the many pioneers in the Women’s suffrage movement, a mosaic of Ida B. Wells will be installed at Union Station for “Our Story: Portraits of Change” by Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, produced by Purpose Entertainment.

“We are so proud to highlight and honor Ida B. Wells as the main subject of the Our Story photo mosaic,” Christina Korp, Executive Producer of Purpose Entertainment, said in a press release. “Her story as a suffragist, civil rights activist and investigative journalist is as relevant today as it was 100 years ago.”
Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The portrait will be 1,000 square feet in the middle of Union Station which is an important location for the woman’s suffrage movement. In 1919, it served as a jail for suffragists who had been picketing the White House.

This mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical photos featuring woman who fought for the right for women to vote. “We hope this project will inspire the public to learn more about her and countless others featured within the digital interactive mosaic online,” Korp said.

Once the portrait has been revealed, visitors at Union Station will get a chance to be fully immersed in the art exhibit as they walk over and explore each individual image. “In ancient cultures, floor mosaics were in public places and revered and could be studied close up… that’s what we want people to really explore it and see ALL the pictures and even touch them,” Marshall told CNN. The artwork will also be featured online so people from all over the world will also be able to zoom in on each photo and read stories about some of the women featured.

This mosaic will be installed on August 24 and displayed until August 28.

Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In Union Station  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump MELTS DOWN On Twitter After Obama Absolutely…

President Obama must have hit one of Trump's nerves with his Democratic National Convention speech. Trump fired off tweets in…
08.20.20
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic VP Nomination On Behalf…

Kamala Harris paid a moving tribute to Black women while accepting her nomination to be Democrats' candidate for vice president…
08.20.20
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint

According to published reports, Almost two weeks after Oprah purchased the billboards advocating for her murderers to be charged and…
08.20.20
Bail Denied For Black Driver In Racially Charged…

William Marcus Wilson claims he shot in self-defense at a truck trying to run him off the road while yelling…
08.20.20
Report: Former Washington Running Back Derrius Guice Accused…

Two women accuse former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice of rape in 2016, while he was a Freshman.
08.20.20
‘Predominantly Black’ Christian School Refuses Students With Dreadlocks

An Ohio private school receives criticism for banning Black hairstyles.
08.20.20
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague

Let's just throw away 2020...
08.20.20
Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay…

Karma has a beautiful way of always checking you, case in point meet Tavis Smiley, who now has to pay…
08.19.20
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New…

A woman accuses the Oscar-winning actor of a traumatic night.
08.19.20
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…

Medical staff ignores an inmate after he complains about his stomach and a ulcer for hours.
08.19.20
Close