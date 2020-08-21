CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For Not Wearing A Mask

A reminder that anti-maskers can catch these hands anywhere.

American Airlines To Cut A Third Of Its International Flights Amid Major Travel Slowdown Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

Covid-19 is still a very real thing but some folks refuse to cooperate. One person found out the hard way that they need to keep move mouth and nose covered.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on The Daily News a brawl erupted during a recent American Airlines voyage. On Thursday, August 20 flight 1665 experience some turbulence within the cabin. According to several sources a passenger did not care to wear a mask after boarding the craft. Naturally this was noticed by others on the plane which quickly led to a confrontation. Unfortunately the back and forth got physical and said person got hands put on her.

In video footage captured by another passenger two women are seeing throwing blows and then falling into a row. Another woman tries to interject but is unlucky in her attempt. Another patron tweeted live from the fight saying “Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on LAS-CLT flight today….So much for social distancing!” she wrote. American Airlines has released a statement on the matter and confirmed the anti-masker knew what the guidelines were saying she “failed to comply with our mandatory face covering policy after boarding the aircraft prior to departure”.

The travel brand detailed their stance further. “American, like other U.S. airlines, began requiring customers to wear a face covering while on board aircraft beginning May 11. We have since strengthened our policy to require face coverings be worn at airports and on board, and announced in June that we may deny future travel for customers who refuse to wear a face covering for the duration of this requirement.” WSOC-TV reports that the anti-masker is currently blocked from flying.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

You can see the video below.

Photo:

American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For Not Wearing A Mask  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

American Airlines

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
12 items
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from…
08.24.20
American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For…

Covid-19 is still a very real thing but some folks refuse to cooperate. One person found out the hard way…
08.24.20
Black Father Of Three Anthony McClain Killed By…

A Pasadena community is mourning the death of Anthony McClain who died at the hands of police during a routine…
08.24.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In…

This 1,000 foot mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical…
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Wrongfully Suspended Over Locs Wins…

According to NBC News, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Monday to allow Kaden Bradford to keep his…
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Close