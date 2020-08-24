CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Attorneys For Alleged Repeat Cheater Pastor John Gray Say He’s Victim Of Extortion Plot

A woman only known as "Mary" claims to have been involved in an extramarital affair with the popular pastor.

NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's "The Book Of John Gray"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Pastor John Gray is once again dealing with claims of infidelity within his marriage, this after a woman only known as “Mary” exposed some of their private FaceTime chats. Attorneys for the clergyman say that Gray is the victim of an extortion plot and, by the woman’s own account, has never met with Gray.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Local South Carolina outlet Greenville News reports that Gray, who leads Relentless Church in Greenville, S.C., has retained the services of attorneys Devon Puriefoy and Kimberly Thomason, and has issued a statement regarding the cheating allegations.

“There are allegations that there were phone conversations between the two parties, and that’s essentially the extent of the allegations,” Puriefoy said. “When you take her own words, she says there was no affair, no physical contact, they never met each other, they never saw each other.”

Last week, a series of social media personalities and websites broke the news that the woman has been in communication with Gray, including one damning video of Gray claiming that his wife, Aventer Gray, doesn’t cook at home and has been feeding frozen pizza to one of their children. Another video showed Gray asking for a variety of cooked meals from the mystery woman.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Social media was ablaze with comments and reactions over the weekend, which we captured in an earlier post. According to one of the social media personalities, this would mark the third time Gray’s been caught cheating if the allegations hold true.

So far, Gray has yet to address the matter to the public.

Photo: Getty

Tea Still Steaming: Cheating Pastor John Gray Allegedly At It Again, Risked It All For Cookout Food
20 photos

Attorneys For Alleged Repeat Cheater Pastor John Gray Say He’s Victim Of Extortion Plot  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Pastor John Gray

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…

In a desperate bid to rile up his base with conspiracy theories regarding mail-in voting, the former business mogul's tweet…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
12 items
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from…
08.24.20
American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For…

Covid-19 is still a very real thing but some folks refuse to cooperate. One person found out the hard way…
08.24.20
Black Father Of Three Anthony McClain Killed By…

A Pasadena community is mourning the death of Anthony McClain who died at the hands of police during a routine…
08.24.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In…

This 1,000 foot mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical…
08.21.20
Close