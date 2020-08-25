CLOSE
Lauryn Hill Performs Virtually For Louis Vuitton 2021 Menswear Show [Video]

Recorded from her home so she wasn't late.

Lauryn Hill Performs At BGR!Fest

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

While Lauryn Hill is no longer a mainstream star her legacy still holds a dear spot in our culture’s hearts. A recent set reminds us why she is a one of one.

As spotted on HipHopDX the former Fugees member graced the fashion community with her unique talents earlier this month. On August 6 Louis Vuitton Menswear Director Virgil Abloh booked the “Nothing Even Matters” singer to bring her catalog to life during the Spring / Summer 2021 show in Shanghai, China. As travel continues to be restricted due to Covid-19 concerns she sang from the comfort of her New Jersey home.

Originally recorded in late July Ms. Hill delivered a unique 20 minute performance that aired on a large digital screen placed above the runway. She and her masked band opened up with “Guarding the Gates” in an effort to set the tone. Additionally they also touched her classics including “Everything is Everything”, “Lost Ones”, “Ex-Factor”, and “Doo Wop”. The video was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman of Random Acts of Flyness fame. In the video description Virgil is quoted saying “Ms. Lauryn Hill is, to me, forever a muse.”

You can view the full performance below.

Lauryn Hill Performs Virtually For Louis Vuitton 2021 Menswear Show [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

