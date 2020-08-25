CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nas Announces His Own Pantone Color “ULTRA BLACK By Nas”

The man has his own color.

Ultra Black By Nas

Source: Pantone / Pantone

Of course, Nas is Black. But maybe to drive home the point and/or to stunt on the next level, the Queensbridge rapper has teamed with Pantone for his own color, “ULTRA BLACK by Nas.”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The song “Ultra Black” is the lead single for Nas’ just released 13th album King’s Disease, and the project, executive-produced by Hit-Boy, has received positive reviews.

Today (August 25), the man born Nasir Jones announced his partnership with the Pantone Color Institute for the “Ultra Black By Nas” color that was inspired by the aforementioned song. Along with a tongue in check jab at Doja Cat, the song is about all things positive that are most certainly black.

“It was only right that we work with Pantone on this project, the color experts. This one’s from the heart, something the world will feel, the whole vibe of 2020,” said Nas via a press statement.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Added, Laurie Pressman, Vice-President Pantone Color Institute, “We were thrilled to be able to partner with Nas on the creation of ULTRA BLACK, a color symbolic of the powerful message he expresses in his new compelling anthemic statement, ‘Ultra Black.’ In our highly visual world, color is one of the most powerful communication tools we can use to draw immediate attention and get our voices heard.  Supporting ‘Ultra Black’ with this new ULTRA BLACK color helps Nas share his message in a visually impactful way, one that will further ensure the global reach of his inspiring and uplifting message.”

Nas does have an album to promote, so also available is new merchandise that includes short and long sleeve tee, hoodies and face masks.

Take another listen to Nas’ “Ultra Black” below.

Nas Announces His Own Pantone Color “ULTRA BLACK By Nas”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Nas

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Graphic Video Shows ‘Young White Man’ Shooting People…

At least two people were killed after a "young White man" was shown on video shooting protesters at a demonstration…
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…

Until Freedom launched "BreonnaCon" event in an effort to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor's death by the hands of police…
08.26.20
Jacob Blake Shooting: NBA’s Fred VanVleet Speaks On…

He also challenges reporters on how they feel about the incident.
08.26.20
Leslie David Baker AKA Stanley From ‘The Office’…

The veteran actor and Chicago native says that a spin-off series featuring Stanley is in the works but racist fans…
08.26.20
KFC Is Censoring “Finger-Lickin’” Slogan Due To Coronavirus

KFC is thinking about their message to the world during the pandemic.
08.26.20
Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From…

An update from the father of Jacob Blake...
08.26.20
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…

In a desperate bid to rile up his base with conspiracy theories regarding mail-in voting, the former business mogul's tweet…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
12 items
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from…
08.24.20
Close